Bebe Rexha
- MusicBebe Rexha Says Nicki Minaj Is Better Than Cardi B, Which Sends Fans In A FrenzyBebe gets tons of heat from fans. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBebe Rexha To Body-Shamers: "I Know I Got Fat"The hitmaker is tired of hearing about her weight gain.By Noah Grant
- UncategorizedBebe Rexha: The Unconventional Pop Star's JourneyThe singer-songwriter is doing just fine after a harrowing incident while on tour. By Demi Phillips
- MusicBebe Rexha Collapses On Stage After Being Hit By A Fan's PhoneBebe Rexha was injured after a fan threw their phone at her on stage.By Cole Blake
- NewsBebe Rexha Chops & Screws A Classic On "Amore" Ft. Rick RossThe track is featured on the singer's recently released album, "Better Mistakes."By Erika Marie
- NewsBebe Rexha Drops "Better Mistakes" Ft. Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ignThe singer says she learned to accept herself, "flaws and all," while creating the album.By Erika Marie
- NewsBebe Rexha & Lil Uzi Vert Mask Their Emotions On "Die For A Man"Bebe Rexha's latest track comes with a fresh verse from Lil Uzi Vert.By Alexander Cole
- NewsBebe Rexha Calls On Doja Cat For "Baby, I'm Jealous"The ladies trade verses about their partners' wandering eyes.By Erika Marie
- NewsTory Lanez Assists Bebe Rexha On New Song "Steady"Listen to a new collab from Tory Lanez & Bebe Rexha called "Steady."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsQuavo & Bebe Rexha Fuse Into One Sentient Being On "2 Souls On Fire"Bebe Rexha & Quavo perform duet "2 Souls on Fire."By Devin Ch
- NewsThat's ItBebe Rexha enlists Gucci Mane & 2 Chainz for "That's It."By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosBebe Rexha Feat. Lil Wayne "The Way I Are" VideoWatch Bebe Rexha's video for "The Way I Are."By Jonathan Carey
- NewsThe Way I AreListen to Bebe Rexha featuring Lil Wayne "The Way I Are."By Jonathan Carey
- NewsF.F.F. (Fuck Fake Friends)Bebe Rexha drops the visuals for "F.F.F. (Fuck Fake Friends)," featuring G-Eazy.By hnhh
- NewsF.F.F. (Fuck Fake Friends)Hear Bebe Rexha's "Fuck Fake Friends" from her forthcoming EP "All Your Fault: Pt. 1."By Danny Schwartz
- Music VideosBebe Rexha Feat. Nicki Minaj "No Broken Hearts" VideoWatch the official music video for Bebe Rexha's pop single "No Broken Hearts" featuring Nicki Minaj.By Rose Lilah
- NewsNo Broken HeartsBebe Rexha makes her claim on the pop landscape with the help of Nicki Minaj.By hnhh