Azealia Banks is definitely not one to keep her opinions to herself, even if they're incredibly offensive. The femcee frequently airs her unfiltered thoughts on the internet, taking aim at whoever she feels like dragging that day. Most recently, for example, she went after Bebe Rexha.

Rexha stepped out for the Met Gala earlier this week, stunning in a sleek black gown. While her supporters were quick to compliment the look, Banks had other ideas.

“Sis gives me – hormonal birth control implant or something,” she wrote on X, per AllHipHop. “It’s giving implanon/nuvaring she needs removed or depo shot that needs to stop happening (I’m not even tryna play her).”

From there, Rexha gave Banks some advice. “And you might wanna jump on some type of therapy, sis, lexapro worked great for me. something that helps with the deep rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting. Healing looks good on everyone. Try it," she said.

Azealia Banks Beef

In a since-deleted tweet, she went on to make an incredibly vulnerable revelation.

“I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight,” she explained. “I have PCOS and struggle with infertility. I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you’ll think twice before commenting on anyone’s body.”

Instead of apologizing, or just putting the phone down, Banks proceeded to mock Rexha and the medication she's taking. “You should really get off Lexapro lmao,” she told the songstress. “Weight gain is a TRADEMARK side effect of Lexapro.”

“I’m honestly nothing to be ashamed of because trust me… The problems that come from ssri’s are a lot LOT worse than anything you feel you are going thru now," she added.