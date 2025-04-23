Azealia Banks Claims Nobody Wants To Work With Kanye West After Offensive Tweets

BY Caroline Fisher 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Azealia Banks Kanye West Tweets Hip Hop News
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Azealia Banks performs during the Noise Pop Music &amp; Arts festival at The Warfield on February 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Azealia Banks has had a lot to say about Kanye West in recent days, along with his bizarre social media rants.

Stirring up controversy online is nothing new for Azealia Banks, but even she finds it hard to believe that Kanye West will ever be able to come back from his wild and offensive rants. Recently, the femcee hopped online to reveal that she thinks no other artists will want to work with him again as a result of his antisemitic and otherwise offensive tweets.

"Nobody can realistically collab with Kanye after all that nazi sh*t in THIS economy honey," she wrote in response to a fellow X user saying she wouldn't be getting a collab with Ye. "Only Fat Dave blunts is eligible for blacklisting because he’s already f*cking immobile. High key I know Dave blunts fata** probably in there HOOVERING Kanye d*ck like them cheeseburgers."

News of Banks' latest remarks comes shortly after she made some bold claims about Ye after he admitted to allegedly having sexual relationship with his cousin as a child.

Read More: Azealia Banks Alleges Kanye West Hooked Up With Virgil Abloh And Elon Musk

Azealia Banks Twitter Beef

"Kanye and Virgil were lovers," Banks alleged. "Elon def got some head from Kanye off that Ketamine. Kanye is on one of them Diddy tapes. Jay-Z was like no homo. Trump was like no homo. Travis was like no homo. Drake was like no thank you. Amber hit him with the strap. Kim thought she could, but vomited on his back and started crying Kris yelled CUT!"

Ye is far from the only person Banks has shared a hot take on recently, however. Earlier this month, she also reacted to Lil Nas X's unexpected health scare. The "Montero" performer had taken to social media to reveal that half of his face was paralyzed.

While it's unconfirmed, many speculate that he has Bell's palsy. This is a condition that causes muscle weakness in one side of the face, according to the Mayo Clinic. Banks, on the other hand, had her own theory about what could have caused his partial facial paralysis. "Yall better stop sniffing them drugs," she replied to a post about Lil Nas X's condition.

Read More: Azealia Banks Explains Why She Regrets Voting For Donald Trump

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Azealia Banks Theorizes Lil Nas X Hip Hop News Music Azealia Banks Suggests “Sniffing Them Drugs” Allegedly Caused Lil Nas X’s Facial Paralysis 1129
Azealia Banks Kanye West Virgil Abloh Elon Musk Hip Hop News Gossip Azealia Banks Alleges Kanye West Hooked Up With Virgil Abloh And Elon Musk 10.4K
Lovebox - Day 1 Politics Azealia Banks Theorizes Diddy Is Rushing To Get Out On Bail After Kamala Harris Lost 2.5K
Azealia Banks Performs At Brixton Academy Politics Azealia Banks Endorses "Stupid And Incoherent" Kamala Harris For President 2.2K