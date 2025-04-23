Azealia Banks Claims Nobody Wants To Work With Kanye West After Offensive Tweets

Stirring up controversy online is nothing new for Azealia Banks, but even she finds it hard to believe that Kanye West will ever be able to come back from his wild and offensive rants. Recently, the femcee hopped online to reveal that she thinks no other artists will want to work with him again as a result of his antisemitic and otherwise offensive tweets.

"Nobody can realistically collab with Kanye after all that nazi sh*t in THIS economy honey," she wrote in response to a fellow X user saying she wouldn't be getting a collab with Ye. "Only Fat Dave blunts is eligible for blacklisting because he’s already f*cking immobile. High key I know Dave blunts fata** probably in there HOOVERING Kanye d*ck like them cheeseburgers."

News of Banks' latest remarks comes shortly after she made some bold claims about Ye after he admitted to allegedly having sexual relationship with his cousin as a child.

Azealia Banks Twitter Beef

"Kanye and Virgil were lovers," Banks alleged. "Elon def got some head from Kanye off that Ketamine. Kanye is on one of them Diddy tapes. Jay-Z was like no homo. Trump was like no homo. Travis was like no homo. Drake was like no thank you. Amber hit him with the strap. Kim thought she could, but vomited on his back and started crying Kris yelled CUT!"

Ye is far from the only person Banks has shared a hot take on recently, however. Earlier this month, she also reacted to Lil Nas X's unexpected health scare. The "Montero" performer had taken to social media to reveal that half of his face was paralyzed.

While it's unconfirmed, many speculate that he has Bell's palsy. This is a condition that causes muscle weakness in one side of the face, according to the Mayo Clinic. Banks, on the other hand, had her own theory about what could have caused his partial facial paralysis. "Yall better stop sniffing them drugs," she replied to a post about Lil Nas X's condition.