Lil Nas X Reveals Half Of His Face Is Paralyzed

Lil Nas X is going to be dropping a new album called Dreamboy soon and fans are excited for his new era. In fact, he has dropped some new singles over the last month or so and even came through with an EP to hype up the eventual album.

However, it would appear as though the artist now has bigger things to worry about. Overall, these worries are health related as the Montero artist came through with a startling update on social media Monday night.

In the video down below, Lil Nas X could be seen in the hospital, laying down in a bed in a gown. Moreover, things seemed immediately off as the left side of his face seemed to be unable to move. The artist confirmed as much saying the left half of his face was paralyzed.

While he was mostly laughing through this, there is no doubt that this is a scary situation. When one side of the face does this, most assume that they are suffering some kind of stroke. However, by the looks of things, it appears as though Nas X is dealing with a disease called Bell's Palsy.

What Is Bell's Palsy?

For those who may not know, Bell's Palsy is a disease that affects the nerves in your face. It can lead to one side of your face being paralyzed, although it is treatable and it usually fixes itself. If you may remember, Justin Bieber went through the exact same thing.

However, that does not mean this is any less scary. You never want to see someone go through such a health scare, because there is still a chance that it takes weeks, months, and maybe even a year before going away.

Thankfully, it does appear as though Lil Nas X is getting all of the care he needs right now. Some wouldn't even bother going to the hospital. There is a contingency of people who are so prideful, they just ride it out.

At this time, there is no telling how this will affect the artist's immediate plans. Whether that be the album or an eventual tour, it seems like Nas X will have to take some time off here.

We wish the artist nothing but the best as they attempt to get over this awful hurdle.