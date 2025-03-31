Lil Nas X Enters Dreamboy Era After Huge Montero Run

Lil Nas X is no longer seeking validation. On his upcoming sophomore album, Dreamboy, the genre-defying artist is embracing creative freedom on his own terms. Speaking at the GLAAD Media Awards on March 27, he told People that he's shedding the need for approval. The shift in mindset shapes his latest project, which kicks off with Days Before Dreamboy, an EP released Friday featuring singles “Hotbox” and “Light Again.” Since his arrival in 2019. the pop star's sound has evolved from a country-trap style to a cross-over pop style.

“I want to be more myself than ever this era,” the two-time Grammy winner said. “I want to be completely free, only doing what I actually want to do. If I don’t feel like doing it, I won’t. If I don’t want to be somewhere, I won’t be there.” Reflecting on his early career, he admitted to once craving universal acceptance. “I wanted everybody to like me,” he said. “Even when I tried to let go of that, I still held onto it. Now, I’m just existing as me.”

Dreamboy arrives nearly three years after Montero, his groundbreaking debut that shattered industry norms. In the time between, he stepped away from the spotlight, seeking a sense of normalcy. “I jumped straight into adulthood surrounded by extreme fame,” he shared. “It was nice to just walk outside, meet people on the street, eat at restaurants alone, and spend time in solitude.”