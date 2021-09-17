MONTERO
- Original ContentLil Nas X Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDive into Lil Nas X's net worth journey in 2024, powered by viral hits, dynamic branding, and modern revenue streams.By Jake Skudder
- Music VideosLil Nas X's Most Streamed SongsToday, we take a look at star-struck rapper/singer Lil Nas X's most streamed tracks. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicLil Nas X Announces New "Long Live Montero" TourLil Nas X will kick off his "Long Live Montero" tour in North America this September, with a European leg to follow directly after. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Announces "Montero Deluxe" Featuring Rihanna & NBA YoungBoy On April Fools' DayThe king of Twitter trolling strikes again.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Nas X Reveals Drake & Nicki Minaj Turned Down "Montero" FeaturesHe also shares which songs he wanted them to appear on.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Nas X Took Shrooms While Creating "Montero": "I Was Able To Open Up"He detailed his experience with the "Wall Street Journal" as the publication recently bestowed him their Innovator Award.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"Lil Nas X reacted to the Kidz Bop remix of his hit song, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."By Cole Blake
- NumbersNBA YoungBoy Dethrones Drake's "Certified Lover Boy," Takes #1 Spot On Billboard 200"Sincerely, Kentrell" is NBA YoungBoy's fourth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.By Joshua Robinson
- ReviewsLil Nas X "MONTERO" ReviewLil Nas X's "MONTERO" was his baby, and he birthed a gem.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Nas X Covers Dolly Parton & Performs "Montero" Cuts At BBC's Live LoungeLil Nas X popped up across the pond and hit the BBC Radio 1 Live LoungeBy Taylor McCloud
- NumbersDrake Blocking Lil Nas X's #1 Album DebutLil Nas X will reportedly debut at #2 with "MONTERO" behind Drake's "Certified Lover Boy."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Nas X Reveals Nicki Minaj Ghosted His "Industry Baby" Feature RequestLil Nas X revealed that he sent "INDUSTRY BABY" to Nicki Minaj for a feature, but she didn't reply.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Raises Tens Of Thousands For Charity With “MONTERO” ReleaseThe 22-year-old used his “baby registry” as a way for fans to donate to important organizations.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersLil Nas X On Pace For Impressive First Week Sales With "Montero"Lil Nas X's "Montero" is proving to be a commercial success.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Nas X Gets Melancholic On "Montero" Standout "Life After Salem"Lil Nas X continues to show his knack for writing hits.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Nas X Says Making "Montero" Helped "Healing Many Unchecked Wounds"Lil Nas X says that making "Montero" was "therapy for me."By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X, NBA Youngboy & Drake Light Up This Week's "Fire Emoji" PlaylistNew tracks off of "Montero" and a new cut from NBA Youngboy's forthcoming project. By Aron A.
- NewsLil Nas X Presents His Hit-Making Capabilities On "Lost In The Citadel"Lil Nas X brings out the pop-rock vibes on "Lost In The Citadel."By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureLizzo Has Hilarious & Raunchy Reaction To Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” Album ReleaseLizzo’s review of “MONTERO” is X-rated, to say the least.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"Montero" Rollout Prompts T-Pain To Say Other Rappers Are "Too Gangsta To Make More Money"After Lil Nas X released "Montero" T-Pain took to IG to praise the young rapper and take a jab at the rap game itself.By Taylor McCloud