Lil Nas X Is Feeling Himself Ahead Of His Next LP On "LEAN ON MY BODY"

Lil Nas X has been on an absolute roll over these last 14 days now. The week of the 14th was especially productive for the Georgia native, dropping off five tracks in a five-day span. "DREAMBOY," "BIG DUMMY!" "SWISH," "RIGHT THERE!" and "HOTBOX," were all of his offerings to the fans. The latter was the one he was building up hype for the most. However, it or none of the other tracks have really hit like his releases earlier this decade. But with DREAMBOY. on the way, Nas X will hopefully have some more hits to add to his catalog.
A release date for the sophomore album continues to elude everyone, but we are definitely close to the end of the rollout. "LEAN ON MY BODY" is now single number six (possibly eight or nine) and with its drastically different cover art, we could be on the cusp of the announcement. Out of all of the ones we mentioned, "LEAN ON MY BODY" may be his most passionate vocal performance. Overall, Lil Nas X sounds loose and energized as he raps about what's made him successful and how he's ready to dominate the summer. That remains to be seen if he will actually execute like he did in 2021. However, we are interested to see what he's got coming.
Lil Nas X "LEAN ON MY BODY"
Quotable Lyrics:
My other nephew sittin' in the class with a broken knuckle
He had to beat a n*gga a*s for talkin' 'bout his uncle
Now listen, I ain't sayin' I condone that sh*t
F*ck it, yeah, I said it, I condone that sh*t
Choke that ni*gga out (Choke that n*gga)
Go corona on that b*tch
