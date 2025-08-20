Lil Nas X has unfortunately lost a lot of momentum to no fault of his own as he went through a major health scare.

But an unfortunate health issue halted that progress. In mid-April it was revealed that the singer and rapper was dealing with Bell's Palsy. Thankfully, its highly treatable, but it is scary, nonetheless. It's a disease that tampers with the nerves in your face. As a result, it can lead to some of it being paralyzed.

Lil Nas X has not dropped a proper album since 2021's hit-filled MONTERO. The multi-hyphenate has tried to keep the hype around him going with a bevy of singles since, but fans want a new LP. Over the last year or so the controversial Georgia songwriter was well on his way to delivering.

