Lil Nas X Posts Flurry Of Random Images & Snippets Amid Demands Of "DREAMBOY"

Lil Nas X has unfortunately lost a lot of momentum to no fault of his own as he went through a major health scare.

Lil Nas X has not dropped a proper album since 2021's hit-filled MONTERO. The multi-hyphenate has tried to keep the hype around him going with a bevy of singles since, but fans want a new LP. Over the last year or so the controversial Georgia songwriter was well on his way to delivering.

But an unfortunate health issue halted that progress. In mid-April it was revealed that the singer and rapper was dealing with Bell's Palsy. Thankfully, its highly treatable, but it is scary, nonetheless. It's a disease that tampers with the nerves in your face. As a result, it can lead to some of it being paralyzed.

Many of you may recall that fellow pop superstar, Justin Bieber, was sidelined for a while with the same thing. Lil Nas X was a trooper in the video capturing him in his bed-ridden state, but deep down we have to imagine that he was hurting.

He then provided a health update a few days later and was in good spirits overall. "I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle strong. It’s much better, it’s much better. My eye still has to play catch-up, but I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good," he said in part.

Lil Nas X DREAMBOY

But after that, we haven't heard much from the "INDUSTRY BABY" artist. That is until over these last two days. As caught by Billboard, Lil Nas X went on a posting spree after previously wiping his Instagram clean.

His latest posts include random images of him wearing goofy outfits and a stack of items on a piano, for instance. But the most attention-grabbing uploads of them all were a handful of song snippets. There three to be exact, with two of them containing features from Lil Jon and Young Kio.

They vary in tone and style with the Jon track being a club ready banger. All of these we have to assume are for DREAMBOY, his sophomore LP. He delivered an eight-track EP titled Days Before Dreamboy with songs like "RIGHT THERE!" "HOTBOX," and "SWISH," for example.

