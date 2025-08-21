Lil Nas X Handcuffed And Hospitalized After Roaming Los Angeles In Underwear

Apr 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Lil Nas X performs during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Nas X was spotted strutting around Los Angeles by himself at 4 a.m. today, prompting onlookers to suspect alleged drug use.

Early this morning, Lil Nas X was spotted displaying some extremely strange behavior in Los Angeles. In footage obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the 26-year-old star is seen in nothing but his underwear and a pair of cowboy boots roaming around by himself. He was singing as he strutted down the street, mentioning a party when approached by an onlooker.

He repeatedly asked the onlooker to stop filming him and to go away, later encouraging them to tell others about the mysterious party. The artist even put a traffic cone on his head at one point. Multiple people reported this to local police, under the impression that it could have allegedly been drug-related.

Once officers caught up to him, he was handcuffed and taken to a hospital. Reportedly, he could face charges for the ordeal, but he's still being treated. At the time of writing, Lil Nas X has not publicly addressed any of this, nor has his team.

Lil Nas X DREAMBOY

Sadly, this isn't the first time Lil Nas X has been hospitalized in recent months. Back in April, the hitmaker took to social media to reveal that he had suffered a frightening health scare. At the time, he shared a video of himself lying in a hospital bed with half of his face frozen. “Soooo lost control of the right side of my face," he captioned the post.

A few days after sharing the worrisome news, he provided his supporters with an update. “I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle strong,” he said on his Instagram Story. “It’s much better, it’s much better. My eye still has to play catch-up, but I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good."

This latest concerning update on Lil Nas X comes before the release of his highly anticipated second studio album, DREAMBOY. The project does not yet have an official release date, but it's expected to drop sometime this year.

