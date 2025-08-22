Lil Nas X Could Have Been Waving Red Flags Long Before Hospitalization And Arrest

Apr 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Lil Nas X performs during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Yesterday, Lil Nas X was released from a hospital and arrested after roaming Los Angeles in nothing but underwear and cowboy boots.

In the early hours of the morning yesterday (August 21), Lil Nas X was seen walking the streets of Los Angeles by himself in underwear and a pair of cowboy boots. When an onlooker approached him, he was singing, and talking about a mysterious party he wanted everyone to attend.

Eventually, police were called, as onlookers suspected that his strange behavior could allegedly be drug-related. When officers arrived, he was detained and taken to a hospital. Allegedly, however, he lunged at one of them first. Once he was released from the hospital, he was arrested on one misdemeanor charge. He's reportedly still being held without bail at Van Nuys jail.

Fans still have a lot of questions about what exactly prompted the "Industry Baby" performer to behave this way. It looks, however, like he could have been waving some red flags months ago. In an old video obtained by TMZ, he talks about his upcoming album DREAMBOY, and says that he's had a difficult few years. He also says that he's regaining confidence in himself as an artist.

Lil Nas X Hospitalized

Lil Nas X seems to have removed the video from his own socials. At the time of writing, he and his team have not publicly addressed his hospitalization or arrest. Supporters hope he's released promptly and able to get whatever help he may need to get back to himself.

This latest ordeal comes only a couple of months after he suffered from partial facial paralysis. He shared the worrisome news with his followers from a hospital bed in April. A few days later, he gave them an update on his progress.

“I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle strong,” he explained. “It’s much better, it’s much better. My eye still has to play catch-up, but I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good." Fortunately, he appears to have made a full recovery. For now, it's unclear what caused the health scare.

