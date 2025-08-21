Lil Nas X Released From Hospital And Arrested After Concerning Incident In Los Angeles

Lil Nas X performs at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville , Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Nicole Hester / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Early this morning, Lil Nas X was spotted roaming the streets of Los Angeles alone in his underwear and some cowboy boots.

At 4 a.m. today, Lil Nas X was spotted strutting down the street in Los Angeles alone, wearing nothing but underwear and a pair of cowboy boots. For obvious reasons, this sparked concern among onlookers. As one of them approached, he could be heard singing, and talking about a mysterious "party" he wants everyone to attend. Eventually, police were notified, and they were able to detain him.

Before that, however, TMZ reports that he allegedly lunged at an officer. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment, and now, he's officially been booked. Reportedly, he's facing one misdemeanor charge and is being held at Van Nuys jail without bail.

His bizarre behavior has sparked rumors that the incident could have allegedly been drug-related, but at the time of writing, that has not been confirmed.

Lil Nas X Hospitalized
Lil Nas X performs at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville , Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Nicole Hester / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lil Nas X has been hospitalized before, though to fans' knowledge, never for something like this. In April, the hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal that half of his face was paralyzed. “When I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way… it’s like, what the f*ck,” he said, partially frozen. “I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f*ck! Oh my God. So… oh my God, bro. So… yeah.”

Fortunately, it appears that he's been able to make a recovery. Just a few days after revealing he was suffering from the frightening health issue, he confirmed that he was making good progress. “I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle strong,” he shared. “It’s much better, it’s much better. My eye still has to play catch-up, but I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good."

Needless to say, fans hope that Lil Nas X can recover from this latest ordeal just as quickly.

