Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty To Assaulting Cops After Los Angeles Arrest

BY Caroline Fisher 73 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty Hip Hop News
Lil Nas X performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., Saturday, June 17, 2023. Nicole Hester / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last week, Lil Nas X was arrested after being spotted walking around Los Angeles alone and nearly naked at 4 a.m.

It's been an undoubtedly difficult few days for Lil Nas X. Last week, the "Montero" hitmaker was spotted roaming the streets of Los Angeles in nothing but underwear and a pair of cowboy boots. Eventually, onlookers called police, and he was detained upon their arrival, but not before an alleged altercation with officers. He was then taken to a hospital, and later, Van Nuys jail.

He was held without bail over the weekend, and this morning (August 25), he finally stood before a judge. The L.A. County District Attorney hit him with four felonies. This includes three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

Now, TMZ reports that he's waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charges. His bail has been set at $75K, and he must abide by some drug-related conditions. For example, if he posts bail, he's barred from owning, using, or processing illegal narcotics. He would also have to take part in an outpatient program.

Read More: Lil Nas X Charged With Four Felonies Following Viral Naked Walk Through L.A.

Lil Nas X Naked
Syndication: The Tennessean
Lil Nas X performs at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville , Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Nicole Hester / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When onlookers first saw Lil Nas X in the early hours of the morning by himself displaying unusual behavior, they suspected that drugs could have allegedly been involved. For now, it remains unclear whether or not that's the case.

News of Lil Nas X's not guilty plea comes shortly after more concerning footage from the morning of his arrest surfaced online. It shows him completely stripped down, and acting totally unfazed about it. He, nor his legal team, has publicly commented on the bizarre incident. He's facing up to five years in prison.

Fans hope that Lil Nas X gets whatever help he made need to get back on track after this ordeal. After all, they're still anxiously awaiting his upcoming second studio album DREAMBOY, which is expected to drop this year.

Read More: New Lil Nas X Footage Shows Him Completely Nude Prior To Hospitalization & Arrest

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Lil Nas X Arrested Hip Hop News Music Lil Nas X Released From Hospital And Arrested After Concerning Incident In Los Angeles 1.9K
Lil Nas X Weekend Jail Hip Hop News Music Lil Nas X To Spend The Weekend In Jail After Bizarre Stroll Through Los Angeles 910
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Music Lil Nas X Wants More "Homosexual Vixens" In The Hip-Hop Community: "We Deserve A Brittany Renner Too!" 817
Lil Nas X Update Facial Paralysis Hip Hop News Music Lil Nas X Delivers Update Amid Frightening Facial Paralysis Ordeal 923
Comments 0