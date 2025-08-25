It's been an undoubtedly difficult few days for Lil Nas X. Last week, the "Montero" hitmaker was spotted roaming the streets of Los Angeles in nothing but underwear and a pair of cowboy boots. Eventually, onlookers called police, and he was detained upon their arrival, but not before an alleged altercation with officers. He was then taken to a hospital, and later, Van Nuys jail.

He was held without bail over the weekend, and this morning (August 25), he finally stood before a judge. The L.A. County District Attorney hit him with four felonies. This includes three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

Now, TMZ reports that he's waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charges. His bail has been set at $75K, and he must abide by some drug-related conditions. For example, if he posts bail, he's barred from owning, using, or processing illegal narcotics. He would also have to take part in an outpatient program.

Lil Nas X Naked

Lil Nas X performs at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville , Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Nicole Hester / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When onlookers first saw Lil Nas X in the early hours of the morning by himself displaying unusual behavior, they suspected that drugs could have allegedly been involved. For now, it remains unclear whether or not that's the case.

News of Lil Nas X's not guilty plea comes shortly after more concerning footage from the morning of his arrest surfaced online. It shows him completely stripped down, and acting totally unfazed about it. He, nor his legal team, has publicly commented on the bizarre incident. He's facing up to five years in prison.