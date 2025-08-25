Lil Nas X Charged With Four Felonies Following Viral Naked Walk Through L.A.

BY Zachary Horvath 274 Views
Syndication: The Tennessean
Lil Nas X performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., Saturday, June 17, 2023. © Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Nas X had to spend this past weekend in jail to await his bail. But now he's facing time behind bars after committing four felonies.

Lil Nas X could be facing some serious time behind bars after his unusual stroll through Los Angeles. TMZ Hip Hop reports that the multi-genre Georgia native has just been hit with four felonies by the L.A. County District Attorney.

They include three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. It was previously said that Lil Nas X charged at authorities after they arrived on the scene. Well, it turns out that is true and presumably, he went after three cops.

Due to the rapper and singer's actions, he was held in custody at Van Nuys jail over the weekend. Today, he was supposed to face a judge to hear about his bail. However, due to the charges, that's on hold. Lil Nas X is reported to be arraigned later today, which is when he should receive his bail.

If things go completely left, the multi-platinum recording artist could face up to at least five years. Since the resisting an executive officer charge was listed as a felony, that carries three years according to Los Angeles DUI Attorney. A $10,000 fine and a formal probation is on the table, too.

Read More: Gina Huynh: Inside The Years Of Love, Abuse, & Loyalty To Diddy

Lil Nas X Naked
Syndication: The Tennessean
Lil Nas X performs at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville , Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Nh59311 1 © Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the three counts of felonious battery, those equal anywhere from 16 months to two or even three years. Per Los Angeles Criminal Law, it depends on the injuries and the judge. There's an additional $25,000 fine as well.

So, with there being a trio, Lil Nas X may get 48 months, six or nine years. Again, we don't know what the results will be. This is more so to give you an idea of how serious this could get.

It's an unfortunate turn of events for the superstar as he's been recovering from his Bell's Palsy diagnosis and getting back to rolling out DREAMBOY. Instead, he's got another roadblock to get past.

We still don't know if Nas X's hospitalization prior to his arrest on Thursday, August 21, had anything to do with a purported overdose. However, we did come to learn that he did eventually get completely naked during his walk. It was reported that it started around 4 a.m. and saw him in nothing but white underwear and matching cowboy boots to begin with.

Read More: Gunna "The Last Wun" Album Review

