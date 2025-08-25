Lil Nas X’s Father Breaks Silence On Son's Arrest And Hospitalization

Nov 13, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Lil Nas X on the red carpet prior to the 53rd Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena. George Walker / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Nas X's father Robert Stafford recently asked fans to keep him in their prayers following his arrest and hospitalization.

Lil Nas X continues to make headlines for his wild nude stroll around Los Angeles. Last week, the "Industry Baby" artist was seen roaming the streets in underwear and some cowboy boots, sparking concern among onlookers. Ultimately, police were called, and he was detained after stripping down to nothing at all. Allegedly, however, he clashed with police first. Lil Nas X was taken to a nearby hospital, as it was suspected that his unusual behavior could have allegedly been the result of drugs. After he was released from the hospital, he was officially arrested and taken to Van Nuys jail.

He spent the weekend there without bail, and this morning, he finally got the chance to appear before a judge. The 26-year-old was hit with four felony charges. They include three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, meaning he could face up to five years behind bars. He's since waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to all charges. His bail is set at $75K.

If he's released on bail, he must follow some guidelines, including not owning, using, or processing illegal narcotics and enrolling in an outpatient program.

Read More: Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty To Assaulting Cops After Los Angeles Arrest

Lil Nas X Arrest

Lil Nas X has yet to publicly address the order at the time of writing. Recently, however, one of his family members did. TMZ spoke with his father Robert Stafford today, who provided supporters with a hopeful update on his son.

"He's great. God is good, God has a plan," he began. "I think you all know everything that you need to know about what happened Thursday." When asked whether or not Lil Nas X is taking any drugs, Stafford said "absolutely not." He also said that he's "doing great mentally."

"He's in good spirits," he added, "He's very remorseful for what happened, but you know, it can happen to any family. He's gonna get the help that he needs, and just keep him in your prayers."

Read More: Lil Nas X Charged With Four Felonies Following Viral Naked Walk Through L.A.

