Lil Nas X Breaks Silence On Shocking Felony Arrest

NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah
Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Lil Nas X looks on during a game between the Utah Utes and the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Nas X spent the weekend behind bars before he was able to post a $75,000 bail on Monday for his viral arrest.

Lil Nas X has finally spoken out after authorities arrested him in Studio City, last week, after police responded to reports of him allegedly walking naked through the streets. He's facing three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer. He addressed the situation in a video on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? S---’s gonna be all right,” he said in the video, as caught by People. “S---’s gonna be all right. S---. That was f-----g terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

Is Lil Nas X Still In Jail?

Following his arrest, Nas spent the weekend behind bars before posting a $75,000 bail on Monday. As caught by The Hollywood Reporter, his attorney, Drew Findling, defended him outside of the courtroom. "He’s never been in trouble for a split second in his existence, we’re not going to let one little event change the trajectory of his amazing life," Findling told reporters. "There’s no way to have a sense of what happened this immediately, but we’re going to look into it and do the right thing."

His father, Robert Stafford, also told TMZ that his son was doing well. "He's in good spirits," he said, "He's very remorseful for what happened, but you know, it can happen to any family. He's gonna get the help that he needs, and just keep him in your prayers."

Nas will return to the courtroom for a pre-trial hearing on September 15. Authorities appear to be taking the case extremely seriously, as Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a press release: “Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety. Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be.” In turn, he could face up to five years in state prison.

