felonies
- MusicTory Lanez Receives New Date For Felony Assault TrialTory Lanez will be due back in court later this year after his trial date was moved back on Wednesday.By Cole Blake
- CrimeYoung Thug Charged With 7 Additional Felonies After Police Raid: ReportYoung Thug has been hit with numerous additional charges after police raided his Atlanta home.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTwin Youtube Stars Arrested For Staging Fake Bank RobberyClout is a helluva drug. By Noah John
- MusicA$AP Bari Slapped With "2 Felonies" Over Pennsylvania Drug BustThe plot thickens for A$AP Bari's November drug bust. By Devin Ch
- Society10 Alleged Gang Members Charged In Celebrity Burglary FiascoThe "Bling Ring"-like case moves forward.By Zaynab
- MusicYoung Thug Struck With 8 Felonies For Drug & Gun Arrest: ReportYoung Thug is getting hit hard for charges stemming from a 2017 arrest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXO Music Festival Featuring T.I. & Ludacris Has Been Annulled Due To Ticket SalesThe XO Music Festival was doomed to repeat the Fyre Fest disaster.By Devin Ch
- SocietyGeorgia Pastor Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug And Gun TraffickingA Georgia Pastor has been sentenced to 10 years for gun and drug trafficking.By Devin Ch