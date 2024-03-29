Key Glock Gets Arrested On Instagram Live: Watch

Earlier this week, Key Glock had a run-in with police in Atlanta, and decided to broadcast the encounter to his millions of Instagram followers. Reportedly, the rapper was pulled over by authorities for tinted windows yesterday (March 28), when officers decided to conduct a search of his vehicle. Unfortunately, they found guns in the car, and the associate Key Glock was with had open warrants. Officers also discovered a small bag of weed.

In a clip from the arrest, Key Glock and the associate are seen sitting in the back of a police cruiser while an officer informs him that he's being arrested. "Cathey was arrested on March 28th during a traffic stop at the location of 1960 Piedmont Rd NE regarding an out of jurisdiction arrest warrant and possession of marijuana," a recent statement from Atlanta PD reads. "The report detailing the arrest is still in the process of completion at this time."

Key Glock Broadcasts From The Back Of A Cop Car

It remains unclear at the time of writing whether or not Key Glock is still behind bars. Fans online appear confident that if he is, he'll be out in no time. He's not the first rapper to broadcast his arrest online, however. Back in July, Lil Tjay was stopped by police in New York City during an IG Live. He was detained and eventually arrested for possession of a firearm. Reportedly, he was on his way to shoot a music video with Ice Spice.

Stunna 4 Vegas also went live on Instagram in February while being detained by police, only days after the release of his album 4EVER. What do you think of Key Glock getting arrested on Instagram Live? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

