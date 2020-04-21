Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
Stunna 4 Vegas is the next big thing out of North Carolina, working hand-in-hand with superstar DaBaby to develop his brand and grow as an artist. Before experiencing success with songs like "Ashley," "Animal," and "Go Stupid" with Polo G and NLE Choppa, Stunna 4x had to hustle to make it.
The North Carolina native grew up without a father figure, learning how to rap at an early age after figuring that he would not be successful in sports. Regardless, he was still a member of the basketball and football teams in high school.
Despite having the city as part of his rap name, Stunna doesn't actually have a connection to Las Vegas. He just thought it sounded cool. The "4" in his name comes from his area code in North Carolina.
Everything started to click when he met the DaBaby and everything since then is history.