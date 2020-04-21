Artist Bio Follow

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Stunna 4 Vegas is the next big thing out of North Carolina, working hand-in-hand with superstar DaBaby to develop his brand and grow as an artist. Before experiencing success with songs like "Ashley," "Animal," and "Go Stupid" with Polo G and NLE Choppa, Stunna 4x had to hustle to make it.

The North Carolina native grew up without a father figure, learning how to rap at an early age after figuring that he would not be successful in sports. Regardless, he was still a member of the basketball and football teams in high school.

Despite having the city as part of his rap name, Stunna doesn't actually have a connection to Las Vegas. He just thought it sounded cool. The "4" in his name comes from his area code in North Carolina.