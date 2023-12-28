Key Glock Mourns Death Of The Glock Firearm Company's Founder & Engineer

As one of Memphis' top MCs right now, Key Glock is slowly becoming one of the first names you rattle off when thinking about the best trap artists today. However, the depth behind that name has quite an interesting backstory, which just recently got a saddening but honorable new set of context. Moreover, he recently took to Twitter on Wednesday (December 27) to mourn the death of Gaston Glock, the engineer who founded the Glock firearm company and designed its products. "RIP UNK," the Tennessee rapper expressed on the social media platform, a succinct but nonetheless tributing statement on an underrated influence in his career trajectory.

Furthermore, he's used the "Glock" name for a lot of his promotion and branding, such as his most recent album Glockoma 2. But Key Glock had previously explained that his artist name stems from a nickname that he got while coming uo in Memphis. As such, there might be more direct reasoning as to why this name is what he formed a career off of, and whether he had a special affinity for Glocks. Still, the Paper Route Empire hitmaker has never gotten too specific about this name's origins, so there's plenty to unveil if he so chooses.

Key Glock Honors Gaston Glock

Elsewhere on social media, he also had to respond to some pretty bizarre and worrisome allegations about backstage conduct. For those unaware, a fan alleged that they found a note around the "meet and greet" section for a recent show that read: "If you ain't f***ing or sucking, leave!" When the "F**k A Feature" spitter caught wind of this, he claimed that he wasn't responsible for this if it even happened in the first place, and seemed quite peeved at the assumption. "Key Glock ain't said s**t," he tweeted in response to these rumors spiraling on the Internet.

Meanwhile, we hope that the 26-year-old continues to find massive career success in 2024, as he had a killer 2023. After all, whether it was through a freestyle remix of Bad Bunny's "MONACO" or his own solo work, he proved that he's one of the best in the mainstream lane right now. Hopefully that's something that keeps going on an upward trajectory. For more news and the latest updates on Key Glock, stay posted on HNHH.

