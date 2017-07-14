founder
- MusicKey Glock Mourns Death Of The Glock Firearm Company's Founder & EngineerIt's rare that a big artist goes to these lengths to honor those that inspired their namesake, but the Memphis MC's roots run deep.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- HNHH TVBeatStars Founder Abe Batshon Is Changing The Way Beats Are Sold: The PlugAbe Batshon speaks on helping artists like Tech N9ne, Macklemore, Royce Da 5'9" and more on "The Plug."By Alex Zidel
- SocietyNitecap Founder Responds To Backlash After Claiming She Invented Sleep BonnetsHold up, Sarah Marantz. By Chantilly Post
- Society"National Enquirer" Reportedly Paid $200k For Jeff Bezos' Dick PicsLauren Sanchez' brother uncovered as the culprit in the "dick pic" fiasco.By Devin Ch
- MusicMaster P & Jeezy Announce Joint Album Is In The WorksMaster P recoupes the plot with an ageless Young Jeezy by his side.By Devin Ch
- MusicRoc-A-Fella Co-Founder Kareem "Biggs" Burke Is Back In The Game"Biggs" starts a new management company after a 10-year hiatus.By Devin Ch
- MusicRihanna Is Readying Her Very Own "Luxury Fashion House"Rihanna is following in the footsteps of Kanye West.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJeff Bezos Is Reportedly On The Rebound With Another WomanJeff Bezos was spotted with the wife of a Hollywood honcho.By Devin Ch
- MusicSuge Knight Credits 2Pac's Ex-Wife With The Rapper's '95 "Unretirement"Suge Knight dishes on 2Pac's change of heart in his latest interview "from the yard."By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Cole Dips His Feet In Filmmaking As Executive Producer On "Out Of Omaha"J. Cole is "moonlighting" again.By Devin Ch
- SocietyTesla Just Lost $8 Billion In Shareholder Value This Past WeekExperts predicted a downfall but not to this extent.By Devin Ch
- TechSacha Baron Cohen Sets His Sights On Genius Founder Mahbod MoghadamSacha Baron Cohen's "Who Is America" sets sights on Silicon Valley. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFyre Festival's Billy McFarland Agrees To Pay $27.4 Million To SECThe Fyre Festival scam is the gift that keeps on giving.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Says He Coined The Term "Trap Music," Steers Clear Of Claiming To Be Its FounderSeems like T.I. might have a newfound respect for his predecessors. By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Teases "Post Scorpion Mix" To Premiere On Upcoming OVO Sound EpisodeOVO Sound Radio Episode 65 live at 6pm this afternoon.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNerdist Founder Chris Hardwick Scrubbed From Site After Abuse Claims By ExChris Hardwick has lost his founding title.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyMark Zuckerberg Addresses The #DeleteFacebook MovementThe CEO says the situation is "not good." By David Saric
- TechMan Claiming To Be Founder Of Bitcoin Sued For $10 BillionThis fraudulent individual is being taken to court.
By David Saric
- SocietyVine Co-Creator Working On A Follow-Up To The AppA new Vine is in the works. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChance The Rapper & Russ Reach Out To SoundcloudChance the Rapper and Russ want to help.By Matt F