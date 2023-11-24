Key Glock Responds To Sleazy Backstage Note Accusations

Recently, one Key Glock fan claims to have made their way backstage at one of his shows. Unfortunately, however, they were allegedly met with quite a surprise. According to them, they spotted an alleged note on the performer's door, letting visitors know that if they weren't interested in "f*cking or sucking," they should get lost.

For obvious reasons, the alleged note came as a shock to fans, as it gave off a pretty creepy vibe. Countless social media users commented on the situation, sharing their own takes on it. Many thought it was funny, others found it hard to believe, and some called it downright "predatory." Luckily, the rapper has come through with a response to the debacle, providing confused supporters with an explanation. According to him, he wasn't responsible for the note, if it was even real in the first place.

Key Glock Denies Writing The Note

"KeyGlock said this ain't a meet and greet lmao," one Twitter user captioned the photo of the note. He then responded to that Tweet, writing, "Key Glock ain't said sh*t." Based on his response, he's not a fan of how the alleged backstage surprise has made him look. The rapper went on to retweet another user's response to the note, reading "Baby that ain’t for Key lmaooo just FYI gotta do the team."

Luckily, he doesn't seem to be letting all the chatter get him down, sharing a subsequent Tweet in apparent response to the controversy. "I just be laughing sh*t off," he wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "It’ll help you live longer." While the origin of the note remains unclear, fans are at least glad to know that Key Glock didn't write it. What do you think of Key Glock's response to the note a fan allegedly spotted backstage at his show? Were you shocked by the alleged note? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

