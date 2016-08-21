note
- MusicKey Glock Responds To Sleazy Backstage Note AccusationsOne Key Glock fan claims to have gone backstage at a recent show, allegedly finding a note telling visitors that if they're not interested in "f*cking or sucking," they should get lost. By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture2Pac's Rare 1995 Booking Photo And Prison ID Are For SaleMemorabilia from 2Pac's 11-month prison stay is now available for purchase.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureAhmaud Arbery Defense Receives "Credible Tip" About Mysterious NoteAhmaud Arbery's legal team has received more information about the mysterious note left at his memorial site. By Madusa S.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Gets Note Left On His Bugatti By Frustrated FanLil Uzi Vert fans have had enough of the wait for "Eternal Atake". By Noah C
- RelationshipsDid Amber Rose Just Reveal She's Married To AE?She used the h-word. By Noah C
- CrimePharmacy Robber Gave Clerk Note That Read, "I'm Sorry, I Have A Sick Child"Police are still trying to identify the suspect. By Noah C
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Post & Deletes Disturbing Message: “Im Doing My Best To Stay Here For You”Pete appears to be needing some help.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAugust Alsina Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Jada Smith: "You’re Nothing Like The Rest""You’re A little piece of heaven here on earth."By Chantilly Post
- MusicMiguel Pens Adorable Love Note For Girlfriend's Birthday: "You Deserve The World"Miguel & Nazanin Mandi are too cute. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDemi Lovato Makes A Public Statement Following Overdose HospitalizationFans are finally hearing from the artist after her brush with death.By Zaynab
- MusicG-Eazy And Halsey Break UpHalsey announced the news on Instagram.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Offers His Condolences To Kate Spade's FamilyKanye West sparks the conversation on mental health.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentSamsung Ordered By Courts To Pay Apple $539 Million For Infringing On PatentsThe legal battle took seven years. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicChance The Rapper Apologizes For Kanye West Tweets"I did it because I wanted to help my friend."By Matthew Parizot
- RelationshipsChris Brown Opens Up About Love In Heartfelt PostBreezy is getting emotional.By Matthew Parizot
- SportsDana White Says Tyron Woodley Can't Fight Until August Per Doctor's OrdersThe head of UFC is scrambling to fill the void. By David Saric
- SocietyDonald Trump Holds Card Reminding Him To Tell Shooting Victims "I Hear You"It appears as though the POTUS needs a reminder on how to be empathetic. By David Saric
- MusicMeek Mill's Court Clerk Sparks Investigation After Slipping Note Asking For MoneyThe recent scandal in Meek Mill's case causes investigation, reports say. By Aron A.
- MusicCourt Clerk Slipped Meek Mill A Note Asking Him For Cash During Probation HearingThe court clerk at Meek Mill's hearing slipped the MMG rapper a note asking for cash.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRead Frank Ocean's Personal Note On "Blonde""I don’t want straight—a little bent is good."By Danny Schwartz