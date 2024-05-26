Jackboy Gets Introspective On New Album "Trust The Process"

Late last week, Jackboy unleashed his eagerly anticipated new album Trust The Process. The project arrives alongside various high-profile features, which have been quick to become fan-favorite tracks. He teamed up with Key Glock for "Really Rich," for example, flaunting his fortune over a laid-back beat. The Haiti-born performer even linked up with Boosie Badazz for a lively banger called "Flip The VIN," 2 Chainz and Ralo for "Believe Dat," and more.

Overall, the project leans on the introspective side, as its title would suggest, with songs like "Better Without You" and "Forgot How To Cry." It still manages to boast a fair number of more upbeat cuts, however, such as "Bob Barker" and "Styled By Meech." This makes for a solid balance of mellow and energetic songs throughout the album. It even features a fun, topical track called "No Diddy" featuring Atlanta rapper BabyDrill.

Jackboy Recruits Key Glock, Boosie Badazz, Ralo, And More For Latest Album

For the most part, fans are enjoying his latest project so far, and feel as though it showcases an impressive amount of growth since his last effort. Trust The Process follows his 2022 album Majorly Independent, as well as various singles he's released in the years since. It also follows some legal issues the artist was faced with earlier this year. Fortunately, they appear to have simmered down for the time being.

Jackboy was reportedly arrested in Port St. Lucie, FL in March on on several felony drug and weapons charges. Reportedly, officers were conducting a traffic stop when they allegedly noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the artist's vehicle and allegedly observed a handgun inside. He was released the following month. What do you think of Jackboy's new album, Trust The Process? What's your favorite song from his latest project? Will you be adding anything to your summer playlist, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

