Tyler, The Creator Busts Some Moves Out For Key Glock's "Let's Go": Watch

Tyler, The Creator may be the funniest character in all of hip-hop. Late last year, pictures of him went viral when he posed with up-and-comer turned superstar, Sexyy Red. So many people were drawn to the fact that his backside looked larger than normal. Many believed that the photo was not photoshopped either. Fans of Tyler really thought he had BBL surgery. However, it was all jokes and it was one of the best moments from 2023. On the flip side though, Tyler is also a pretty controversial figure.

Repeatedly, he has called out other artists, the music business, and everything in between. He is never scared to speak his mind. You either love him or despise him for it. Even with all of that going against him he is still a beloved character in the game. Like giving Sexyy Red a co-sign, he recently did the same to Key Glock.

Read More: Jessie Woo Net Worth 2024: What Is The Media Personality Worth?

Tyler, The Creator Is Loving "Let's Go"

The Memphis rapper is one of the hottest out from there right now. He is riding a major wave after releasing Glockoma 2 last year on top of the deluxe. One of the tracks that has been getting a lot of love is "Let's Go." So much so, that Key put out so John Wick-like visuals for it not too long ago. Tyler saw it and now he is hopping on the hype train. He loves it so much, that he is dancing his behind off in the video clip above. It is always good to see artists supporting each other, especially in such a hilarious way.

What are your thoughts on Tyler, The Creator vibing to Key Glock's "Let's Go?" Would you like to hear these two on a track together? Is this one of Glock's best songs he has ever made? Have you checked out the new music video for the track? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Tyler, The Creator and Key Glock. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Jodie Foster Net Worth 2024: What Is The Iconic Hollywood Star Worth?