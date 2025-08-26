Cops List Alleged Injuries From Lil Nas X Arrest

BY Zachary Horvath 19 Views
Syndication: The Tennessean
Lil Nas X performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., Saturday, June 17, 2023. © Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lil Nas X did post a $75,000 bail but he's still up for a few years in prison as the authorities are taking this arrest seriously.

Lil Nas X is not in the best of situations right now thanks to an arrest last Thursday, August 21. On Monday, August 25, the rapper and singer received four felony counts from L.A. County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. They included three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

There were as many of the former as the hitmaker assaulted three cops who responded to the situation. Thanks to TMZ, we know what the alleged injuries were. One was left with an abrasion on their head, another injured his hand, and the third suffered a back sprain.

The latter officer allegedly needed medical attention and is allegedly off duty for a week to heal. Lil Nas X is out of custody after posting a $75,000 bail on Monday. The "INDUSTRY BABY" creator finally spoke out after his viral ordeal, posting a video to his Instagram Story today.

Lil Nas X Naked Arrest
Syndication: USATODAY
Lil Nas X accepts the award for best music video for "Old Town Road" during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Usp Entertainment 62nd Annual Grammy Awards E Ent Usa Ca © Robert Hanashiro, Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? Sh*t’s gonna be all right. Sh*t’s gonna be all right." He continued, "Sh*t. That was f*cking terrifying... That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right."

Nas X's father, Robert Stafford, also addressed the matter. He asked for people to pray for his son as he tries to move on. "He's in good spirits. He's very remorseful for what happened, but you know, it can happen to any family."

Stafford concluded, "He's gonna get the help that he needs, and just keep him in your prayers."

Lil Nas X plead not guilty, and he will have a pre-trial hearing on September 15. He can face up to five years in prison, but we will see what happens.

We are still not sure if the naked stroll through Los Angeles was caused by a purported overdose. Before Nas X was taken into custody, authorities brought him to a hospital to see if that was the case.

