cops
- MusicDJ Khaled's Golf Cart Joyride Cut Short By Cop On MotorcycleDJ Khaled didn't appear to be wearing a seatbelt, or any shoes.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B & Offset Call Police On "Journalist" Trying To Record Their HomeThe so-called "reporter" had a run-in with the couple's security outside of their Atlanta home, and he invoked the First Amendment as protection.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiamond D Recalls 2Pac Shooting "Drunk" Cops After Clark Atlanta University’s HomecomingDiamond D recently reflected on the time 2Pac shot two cops in Atlanta.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Isn't Happy About Welfare Check After Dancing Knife VideoThe pop star had to host police at her home after she uploaded a video of herself dancing with fake knives, and also took shots at her mother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTha Dogg Pound Responds To Special Ed's Controversial N.W.A TakeTha Dogg Pound and Special Ed recently debated whether N.W.A. did more harm than good for hip-hop.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Received Welfare Check After Knife VideoFans finally took action about Spears' recent videos.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Tells Police Her Car Is "Completely Trashed" After Break-InTamar Braxton says she feels like she's being followed.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDrake's Dad Reports Disturbing Phone Calls, Cops InvestigateDennis Graham -- Drake's dad -- is dealing with some scary stuff right now.By Jake Lyda
- SportsDenver Nuggets Parade Derailed By Cop Accident, ShootingA few unfortunate incidents occured during the Nuggets' championship parade.By Ben Mock
- MusicDesiigner Details Recent Incident With LAPD, Suggests Officers Were HostileOver the summer, the "Panda" hitmaker was recorded facing off with officers after being pulled over.By Erika Marie
- TVRapper Young Moose Wins $300K Settlement For Suing Cop From HBO’s "We Own This City"Young Moose has reached a $300k settlement with the city of Baltimore after suing Daniel Hersl, a former cop depicted in the HBO series “We Own This City."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRick Ross Buys Lunch For Local Police: "Thanks To The BOSS!”Rick Ross bought lunch for local police officers over the weekend.By Cole Blake