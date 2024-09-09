Tyreek Hill's Pre-Game Arrest Leads To Cop Being Put On Administrative Leave

Tyreek Hill ended up referencing the incident with his touchdown celebration, Sunday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department placed the officer behind the arrest of Tyreek Hill on administrative leave. They had detained the Miami Dolphins' star receiver prior to his game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Miami-Dade Police Department Director Stephanie V. Daniels addressed the incident in a statement caught by CNN.

“Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter. One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted,” Daniels said in a statement. “I’m committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers.”

Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle Celebrate Touchdown

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins and Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate after Hill's receiving touchdown during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Hill discussed the incident with reporters after the game. “I wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way, didn’t cuss, didn’t do none of that. Like I said, I’m still trying to figure it out,” he said at his postgame press conference. As for the team, they put out a statement on social media before the game: “This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” they said on X (formerly Twitter). “He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

Tyreek Hill Speaks After Dolphins Win

The Dolphins ended up beating the Jaguars 20-17. Check out a clip of his immediate comments after the win below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyreek Hill on HotNewHipHop.