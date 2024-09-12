Rick Ross Slams “Incompetent” Officer Who Detained Tyreek Hill

BYCaroline Fisher513 Views
Legendz Of The Streetz Featuring Rick Ross, Jeezy, T.I., Trina And DJ Drama - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during the Legendz Of The Streetz tour at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rick Ross is fed up.

Over the weekend, Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was detained just hours before his game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami-Dade Police Department Director Stephanie V. Daniels later issued a statement in response to the incident, revealing that one of the officers involved had been placed on administrative leave.

“Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter. One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted,” she said. “I’m committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers.” Bodycam footage of the traffic stop was later released. It shows Hill being forcibly removed from his vehicle and thrown on the ground.

Rick Ross Calls Out Officer Who Detained Tyreek Hill

Ultimately, he was left in handcuffs for roughly 20 minutes and released. The officers' aggressive demeanor quickly gained attention online, however. As social media users continue to comment on the upsetting footage, Rick Ross has weighed in, slamming the officer who pulled him out of his car. According to Ross, Hill simply rolled his window up after handing over his license to prevent onlookers from recognizing him and gathering at the scene. The incident took place right in front of the stadium where he was playing that night. This means it's likely that there were fans around. "You st*pid motherf*cker, he was doing that to stop a riot from beginning," he explained.

Ross continued, also claiming that the officer who detained Hill is incompetent, as is whoever's in charge of the officer. What do you think of Tyreek Hill getting detained during a traffic stop earlier this month? What about Rick Ross' reaction to the incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

