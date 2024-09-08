Tyreek Hill Handcuffed Before Dolphins Game For Alleged Traffic Incident

The circumstances behind Tyreek Hill being detained are still relatively unclear.

Tyreek Hill made headlines during this year's off-season for his many children, but he couldn't escape some extracurricular interest once the regular season kicked off. Moreover, footage emerged on Sunday (September 8) of authorities detaining and handcuffing him in Miami right by the Hard Rock Stadium where his team, the Miami Dolphins, will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in mere minutes at press time. Per TMZ, it looks like this went down hours before kickoff, and that Hill will still play in this game. Police yelled at him while he was face-first on the floor during this detainment, which looks like it was over a speeding violation.

While there are some conflicting reports on the matter, the Miami Dolphins issued a statement shortly after the incident. "Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today's game." It seems like Rick Ross' former friend is all good now.

Tyreek Hill Detained Before Dolphins Game

Speaking of which, here's how Tyreek Hill explained his issues with the Maybach Music Group mogul despite their previous friendship. For those unaware, this is because Hill suffered a house fire while he was away and Ross, his neighbor, recorded a firefighter for social media instead of contacting the football star. "Rick Ross, bruh, I can’t vibe with you now. I can’t f**k with you no more... Rick Ross, man, like you ain’t even come over," he said on The Pivot podcast. "You had the audacity to talk to a fireman instead of — you got my number, bruh. You get on Twitter, posting me all over Twitter. Like after what me and my family went through. You supposed to be the neighbor, the neighborhood hero!"