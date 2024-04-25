Tyreek Hill Appears To Confirm He Now Has 10 Kids

In a recent interview, Tyreek Hill seems to confirm that he has up to ten children. While reflecting back on his career as a top NFL wide receiver, Hill may have confirmed fan’s suspicion that he now has double-digit children. Last year, he was the target of two paternity cases. A third woman has now revealed that she also had a kid with him. Hill also has three other children from a previous relationship with ex-Crystal Espinal. That is a total of six children by four different women for the star wideout.

During his appearance on 'Million Dollaz Worth Of Game,' the star wideout did not definitively address the speculation about the number of his children, leaving the actual count shrouded in mystery. Hill was questioned about his family life by Gillie Da King and influencer Wallo, who jokingly referred to him as the 'all-time leading tackler' in his off-field role as a father. Hill's response, or lack thereof, left the possibility open that the speculated number of ten children could be accurate or even higher.

Tyreek Hill Discusses His Growing Kid Count

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill are seen in a seaside lunch on January 28, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Hill said of his many children, “Yeah man, I grew up in the south, man.” Hill was adamant that no matter the number of children, he is a good father. He continued, “You see what it is, you see my boys running around here. It don't matter how many kids I have, a lot of people won't be able to say Tyreek don't take care of his kids though.” Hill explained how its hard to focus on football at times because of his daughters. He said, “They want to be daddy's girl, they want to be held and tough like that.” He reflected on how his career prevents him from spending quality time.

Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. he then signed a contract worth between $120 million and $30 million annually. Brittany Lackner sued the wide receiver for paternity. She claimed he was the father of her child, who was born in February 2023. The baby mama drama continued, with two more women coming forward with similar grievances. Tyreek Hill almost has enough kids to field an NFL offense.

