Tyreek Hill Accused Of Breaking A Woman's Leg In New Lawsuit

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill already has a troubled history with allegations of violence. He spent numerous seasons dealing with allegations from the mother of his child. Though he eventually got past those claims, he might be in even more trouble going forward. The Dolphins season ended last month when they lost a playoff game to Hill's former team and the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Now Hill's offseason is off to a rough start following allegations made against him by influencer Sophie Hall. Hall claimed that she "humiliated" Hill by supposedly holding her own against him in mock football drills and even knocking him back. That reportedly resulted in the wide receiver charging at her and knocking her down with an impact that also ended up breaking her leg. As a result, she's suing Hill for battery, assault, and negligence. Check out the full details of the lawsuit below.

Read More: Tyreek Hill Avoids Punishment For Marina Incident

Tyreek Hill Hit With Assault Lawsuit

Last month, a bizarre story emerged about Tyreek Hill reportedly filing for divorce from his wife. Despite the paperwork he publicly denied the claims and said that they were untrue. Just a few days later it was revealed that he had fired the employee responsible for the mistake that led many to think he was headed for a split.

That followed another bizarre story towards the end of the season where news crews in Miami found Hill's house on fire while he was away. Thankfully nobody was hurt in the fire, in fact, Hill was at Dolphins practice when the news broke. Just a day later it was revealed that a child playing with a cigarette lighter was the cause of the fire in his nearly $7 million south Florida mansion. What do you think of the new allegations made against Tyreek Hill in a new lawsuit? Do you think the details of him breaking a woman's leg in anger are true? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Tyreek Hill Named In Two Paternity Suits

[Via]