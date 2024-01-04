Tyreek Hill House Fire Cause Revealed

The fire at the home of Tyreek Hill was caused by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom of the home, a local fire marshal has revealed. "It was an accidental fire," Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor told The Associated Press. Taylor declined to identify anything more about the child who started the fire or the extent of the damage that was done to the house. Hill left Dolphins training earlier after receiving word of the fire. The home is located 30 miles outside of Miami. Hill paid $6.9 million for the home in 2020 after being traded to Miami.

Furthermore, Hill's agent confirmed the rumors that all residents of the house were able to evacuate safely. "He and his family are safe. No one was injured. No one, no pets, so for that, we're very grateful. We're very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, there'll be some smoke and water damage. It's very difficult for anybody obviously to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it, he and his family, with as much poise as you could hope," Drew Rosenhaus said.

Tyreek Hill Still Chasing History

Hill's status for Sunday's game against the Bills remains unknown. Hill enters the game with 1717 receiving yards on the season. That means he needs 248 yards to set the new single-season receiving record and 283 yards to reach his season goal of 2000 yards. There are 34 248+-yard games and 11 283+-yard games in NFL history. Hill's career best is 269 against the Buccs in 2020.

However, the most yardage from a single receiver the Bills have allowed this season is 122 to Calvin Ridley. Hill himself only had 59 yards when the teams met earlier this season. While Hill will finish the year with a fantastic season, and so should absolutely be in the MVP discussion, it will take a complete collapse from Buffalo in a do-or-die game for Hill to find his way into the history books.

