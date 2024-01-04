Marshawn Lynch Accused Of Breaking Fan's Phone

A Seahawks fan has accused Marshawn Lynch of breaking his phone outside a Seattle bar this past weekend. Jose Lozano claims that Lynch damaged his phone after taking issue with Lozano trying to take a photo with him. According to Lozano, who made his claims to TMZ, he approached Lynch for a photo outside Xtadium after being denied a photo inside. This point, Lynch reportedly yelled "Y'all motherf-ckers are weird" before knocking Lozano's phone out of his hand, ending the video of the interaction Lozano had been taking. Lozano then claims that Lynch grabbed his phone and damaged the screen before leaving.

It's unclear why Lozano had been filming Lynch outside the bar when he claims that he only wanted a picture. It's possible that Lozano was attempting to antagonize the former Seahawks star by approaching him after being directly told that Lynch didn't want to take pictures. However, Lozano also TMZ that he doesn't intend to press charges as he's a fan of Lynch. Despite this, Lozano did express a wish that Lynch hadn't "been so rude". Lynch previously knocked the phone out of the hands of a man at LAX in 2017 after the man tried to take pictures of him.

Marshawn Lynch Says He Doesn't Have A Relationship With Russell Wilson

Lynch recently shed a surprising light on his time in Seattle. During an October 2023 appearance on Club Shay Shay, Lynch revealed that he didn't have a personal relationship with quarterback Russell Wilson. "I can't speak on what went down [regarding Wilson's trade to the Broncos] because I didn't f-ck with them. I didn't f-ck with Pete and Russ...he was just a quarterback to me. As for what happened, I can't pick up the phone and ask him what's up cuz I don't got his number. I would roll with him as a quarterback because I have done that. But beyond that... there's no relationship there."

Lynch joined the Seahawks via trade in 2010 and quickly became RB1 in Seattle. Meanwhile, Wilson was a third-round draft pick in 2012, winning the starting gig in the offseason and watched 2011 starter Travarius Jackson be traded to Buffalo. Arguably, the Wilson-Lynch connection, which lasted until the end of the 2015 season, was one of the best periods in Seahawks history. The pair won a Super Bowl together and arguably would have won another if Wilson had just handed the ball off to Lynch on the goal line. But it's clear from Lynch's comments that the chemistry ended as soon as they stepped off the field.

