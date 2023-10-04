Marshawn Lynch On Russell Wilson: “He Was Just A Quarterback To Me”

Shannon Sharpe didn't get the story he was expected when he invited Marshawn Lynch on Club Shay Shay. The Hall of Famer was trying press Lynch on what might have led to the Seahawks trading Wilson to Denver. Instead, he got a much different insight into the 2010s Seahawks locker room. "I can't speak on what went down because I didn't fuck with them. I didn't fuck with Pete and Russ...he was just a quarterback to me. As for what happened, I can't pick up the phone and ask him what's up cuz I don't got his number. I would roll with him as a quarterback because I have done that. But beyond that... there's no relationship there."

Lynch joined the Seahawks via trade in 2010 and quickly became RB1 in Seattle. Meanwhile, Wilson was a third-round draft pick in 2012, winning the starting gig in the offseason and watched 2011 starter Travarius Jackson be traded to Buffalo. Arguably, the Wilson-Lynch connection, which lasted until the end of the 2015 season, was one of the best periods in Seahawks history. The pair won a Super Bowl together and arguably would have won another if Wilson had just handed the ball off to Lynch on the goal line. But it's clear from Lynch's comments that the chemistry ended as soon as they stepped off the field.

Lynch Launches Film Career

Lynch's football career may be over. However, he may have found a new avenue in acting. This summer marked Lynch's feature film debut as he appeared in a supporting role in the sex comedy Bottoms. Lynch plays Mr. G, a gym coach who serves as the faculty sponsor of the plot-central "gay fight club".

Lynch's performance was widely praised for adding comedy without overpowering the film. Furthermore, Lynch spoke about how he took the role as a form of atonement. “From the beginning when he read the script, he said that I came to mind. I was like, ‘Most definitely you should do it.’ I just told him, ‘It’ll get you to understand, get more knowledge about the lesbian community.’” Lynch went on to explain that he had not reacted well to his sister coming out during high school and wanted to use the queer sex high school comedy to help right the wrongs in his past.

