Cam’ron Compares His Relationship With Just Blaze To Russell Wilson And Marshawn Lynch’s: Watch

Just a few days ago former NFL running back and Super Bowl champion, Marshawn Lynch went on to Shannon Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay. One of the topics that came up was how rocky his relationship was with Seattle Seahawks head coach, Pete Carroll, but more importantly, Russell Wilson. He stated that they never really hung out beyond the confines of the organization. Additionally, he revealed that when Wilson would call him it was through a blocked number and he was not polite during their chats. It has made its way around social media and one of the people to talk about it was rapper Cam'ron.

His sports talk show, It Is What It Is, is seeing some tremendous success after signing a huge contract. The Harlem icon discussed this topic about Russ and Marshawn, using a personal relationship to explain how messy the former teammates' connection is. Cam'ron is acting as Lynch in this scenario and he using his former work partner Just Blaze as Russell. Let us just say he sends some strays towards the DJ.

Cam'ron Uses A Personal Anecdote To Describe Russell Wilson And Marshawn Lynch's Relationship

Cam'ron's story is a little all over the place in the clips above. However, the basic jist of it all, is that Blaze had a beat for Cam and it was not cleared. They could have made a lot more money if it was tidied up behind the scenes but, Cam did not really care about all of that. He just wanted to have a hit song and he did not appreciate how technical Blaze was at that time. He says all of this to say that it was more important to ditch the play call that cost the Seahawks a ring when Wilson threw the interception in the endzone. Instead, they could have done it the easier way by handing it off to Lynch at the 1-yard line. Essentially, sometimes it is more about working smarter not harder than it needs to be.

