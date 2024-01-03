Tyreek Hill House Fire: Rick Ross Comments On Situation

Rick Ross has provided some commentary about the ongoing situation at Tyreek Hill's home residence. The rapper, who also owns a home in the area, situation himself outside of the home of the Dolphins wide receiver. Ross observed the thick smoke and the number of fire engines and helicopters attending to the fire.

Later, Ross added to his story, echoing the reported news that everyone inside the house had gotten out safely. Ross didn't add too much to the commentary on the situation. However, it's a bizarre twist to the situation that Ross just happened to be there. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

Tyreek Hill House Fire: What We Know

Earlier today, firefighters have attended a fire at the home of Tyreek Hill. It's unclear what caused the blaze at the home at the Berkshire Court community. Hill was at practice at the time and is reported to have left the Dolphins facility to attend to the situation. Furthermore, Hill's family who were present at the time of the fire were able to leave the building without harm. Hill and his family moved into the home in 2020 shortly after he was traded to the Dolphins.

Hill's status for Sunday's game against the Bills remains unknown. Hill enters the game with 1717 receiving yards on the season. That means he needs 248 yards to set the new single-season receiving record and 283 yards to reach his season goal of 2000 yards. There are 34 248+-yard games and 11 283+-yard games in NFL history. Hill's career best is 269 against the Buccs in 2020. However, the most yardage from a single receiver the Bills have allowed this season is 122 to Calvin Ridley. Hill himself only had 59 yards when the teams met earlier this season. While Hill will finish the year with a fantastic season, and so should absolutely be in the MVP discussion, it will take a complete collapse from Buffalo in a do-or-die game for Hill to find his way into the history books.

