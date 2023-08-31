Tyreek Hill Avoids Punishment For Marina Incident

The NFL will not punish Tyreek Hill for the altercation he was involved in at a Florida marina earlier this year. Hill was accused of assaulting an employee over Father’s Day weekend. However, the alleged victim declined to press charges, and the situation was described as “resolved” back in July. “The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023, at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences,” attorneys for both parties said in a joint statement.

However, Hill still faced the threat of punishment from the NFL. The league’s personal code of conduct does not require a player to be charged with a crime. That will not be the case, per an ESPN report. Meanwhile, Hill has been squarely focused on the upcoming season. “When I’m able to come here and play ball, man, I get a chance to get away from all that at the end of the day,” Hill said in July. “So that’s the great thing about football. God has blessed me to be able to perform and do what I do, and I’m blessed and grateful for that, and I just can’t make bonehead mistakes like that.”

Read More: Lil Pump sells Miami mansion to Aaron Jones

Hill Avoids Suspension

On #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and his off-the-field issues this offseason: There will be no action taken by the league. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2023

While Hill may be in the clear, other players have not been so lucky this season. The Saints will be without Alvin Kamara for three games due to his role in a 2022 fight in Vegas. Hill is entering his second year with the Dolphins after being traded in 2022. He had career-high receiving yards (1710) but his lowest number of receiving touchdowns since 2019. However, overall, he was a key piece for a Dolphins team that took a major step forward in terms of contention. Despite this, Miami suffered a tight first-round loss to the Bills come the playoffs.

Head coach Mike McDaniels also addressed the incident. “So, yeah, communicated with him, communicated with the league,” McDaniel said Wednesday. “You know, in situations like that, everybody is disappointed with what we’re talking about. You know, and I think it’s important, when you’re in charge of making decisions, to reserve as much judgment as possible until all the information is collected. The league is still looking into it, and we’re in communication with the league as we’ve been from the beginning. And, you know, outside of that, I’m looking forward to practice and to be continued as information comes our way.”

Read More: T.J. Hockenson signs record deal with the Vikings

[via]