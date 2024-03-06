Rick Ross Addresses Tyreek Hill’s Fractured Friendship Claims: “I Wasn’t Picking On You”

Back in January, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a major loss when his Florida home caught fire unexpectedly. Reportedly, the blaze caused roughly $2.3 million in damages. Fortunately, nobody in the home was injured. The NFL star will surely be able to rebuild his luxury home, but according to him, the incident resulted in some other damages that may be irreparable.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Hill revealed that he's no longer on good terms with Rick Ross. He explained that while the two of them were once close, Rozay decided to broadcast his burning home to his millions of social media followers. The athlete notes that he didn't even receive a call from the artist, leaving their friendship wounded.

Rick Ross Wants Tyreek Hill On His Podcast

"You ain’t even come over," he said, "You had the audacity to talk to a fireman, you got my number. You get on Twitter, post me all over Twitter after what me and my family went through, you supposed to be the neighborhood hero." Now, Rick Ross has responded to Hill's explanation, claiming he never meant any harm. Moreover, he says that he assumed Hill had great insurance, which would allow the football player to recover without too much hassle.

"Tyreek Hill, I wasn't picking on you homie," he begins. "I didn't film none of [your family members] homie. And let's not act like I'm the one that premiered the fire to the world. It was five helicopters circling over your crib and my crib, we stay right across the street from each other. I didn't post you and your girl outside, I didn't post mom, none of that." Rick Ross adds that when speaking with the fireman, he simply asked if Hill's mother could sit down amid the chaos that was unfolding. The hitmaker also requests that Hill join him on his podcast, arguing that "it only makes sense." What do you think of Tyreek Hill claiming that he's no longer cool with Rick Ross? Do you think he has a valid explanation? What about Rozay's response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

