Tyreek Hill Details Why His Relationship With Rick Ross Is Fractured

Tyreek Hill has been a Godsend for the Miami Dolphins ever since he arrived nearly two years ago to the day. While he has not had the same success from a team standpoint compared to his time in Kansas City, his individual accomplishments have been extraordinary. He has helped make Miami and annual playoff threat and they have had one of the strongest offensive units each year. Of course, that is going to earn the respect of the fans, including Rick Ross, who currently resides in Florida. Ross always shows love to the local pro sports teams and it seems that the two stars have bonded and become friends. However, things are now amiss.

According to AllHipHop, Hill went on The Pivot podcast recently to discuss various topics. One thing that arose from the hour-long conversation was his home that was damaged in an accidental fire. Even worse, it happened while he was at practice. Furthermore, according to the Miami Herald, the fire caused $2.3 million worth of damages, but luckily, no one was hurt. Ross does not live far from Hill's home and he wound up taking a video of the firefighter taming the flames on social media instead of contacting him. That really irritated Hill, to say the least.

Tyreek Hill May Be On The Move As Well

Subsequently, the speedy wide out is now really considering not being friends anymore. "Rick Ross, bruh, I can’t vibe with you now. I can’t f*** with you no more... Rick Ross, man, like you ain’t even come over," Hill said. "You had the audacity to talk to a fireman instead of—you got my number, bruh. You get on Twitter, posting me all over Twitter. Like after what me and my family went through. You supposed to be the neighbor, the neighborhood hero!"

What are your thoughts on Tyreek Hill's new beef with Rick Ross? Do you agree with the football star that the rapper was in the wrong to post that video of their house burning? Will they repair their friendship, why or why not? How will Ross respond? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Tyreek Hill and Rick Ross. Finally, stay with us for everything going on around the worlds of music and sports.

