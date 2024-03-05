NoCap Music Video Turns Murder Case Upside Down After Being Wrongly Used In Trial

Court cases and trials can be messy. We have seen it unfold with Young Thug for example over the last several months. NoCap, while not a defendant in this case, is still being tied up in a murder that went down in Georgia in 2019. But, the state's Supreme Court has just announced that a music video used as evidence for the murder conviction of Morgan Baker has been wrongfully used. According to reports from AllHipHop and 41-WMGT, NoCap's music video for "Ghetto Angels" was a major part in the argument to find Baker guilty of the murder of Tamarco Head in Georiga in 2019. However, after further analysis the gun used in the visuals had no connection to the fatal shooting that took place.

In the documents obtained from AllHipHop, the Supreme Court had to this to say in their statement. "The rap music video was highly prejudicial. It allowed the State to introduce impermissible propensity evidence by portraying Baker as a threatening gunman, and the prosecutor severely exacerbated the video’s prejudicial impact by emphasizing that it showed Baker’s predisposition to gun violence." They also went on to say that the prosecutor played it on three separate occasions, while questioning three witness and focusing in on the fact the video advocated for gun violence.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Still Regrets Missing Out On Using Travis Scott's "Goosebumps" Beat

Morgan Baker's Conviction Is Now Overturned

Furthermore, the Supreme court said, "[She] emphasized during her closing argument that Baker and other rap artists ‘promote[d]’ gun violence, because ‘[t]hat’s all they know,’ a pointed argument that reinforced to the jury Baker’s alleged violent character." Additionally, the prosecutors were not able to provide any concrete evidence that Baker was carrying a gun. There is certainly more to come on this story, so stick around with us for more updates.

What are your thoughts on NoCap's music video wrecking this murder case in Georgia? How do you think things went wrong here? How bad a look is this for Georgia's Supreme Court? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding NoCap and this murder case. Finally, stay with us for everything going on around the worlds of music and crime.

Read More: French Montana Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Of Kanye West Working On "Vultures 2"

[Via] [Via]