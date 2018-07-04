wrongful conviction
- MusicJay-Z & Team ROC To Defend Man In Court Who Was Wrongfully ArrestedHov often uses his many platforms to fight for justice in widespread cases.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWu-Tang Affiliate Grant Williams Released After 23 Years For Wrongful ConvictionGrant Williams was awarded a $7M settlement after wrongfully serving 23 years behind bars for a murder he didn't commit. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureTwo Of The Three Men Convicted Of Assassinating Malcolm X Will Be ExoneratedMuhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam's guilty convictions in the assassination of Malcolm X will be overturned.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureWNBA Player Maya Moore Reveals Marriage To Man She Helped Free From JailThe WNBA star and her new husband appeared on "Good Morning America" this morning to share the news.By Dre D.
- CrimeKansas Man Awarded $1.5 Million For Wrongful Conviction After 23 Years Behind BarsA Kansas man was sent to prison for a double homicide he did not commit. Twenty three years later, he's been freed and awarded a sum of money. By Ben Bijur
- CrimeWrongfully Convicted Man Is Freed After 21 Years In JailJohn Miller is now a free man after 21 years.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God Blasts "Central Park Five" Attorney Linda FairsteinCharlamagne Tha God has a prediction on what Linda Fairstein will do next. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentAva DuVernay Announces Netflix Series About Wrongly Convicted Central Park FiveThe four-part series will cover the controversial case and is told from the perspectives of the five teens involved.By Erika Marie
- TV50 Cent Celebrates Clinching Another TV Pilot: "God Is Good All The Time"50 Cent is back in the winner's circle.By Devin Ch
- MusicC-Murder Wants Homicide Conviction Tossed After Witness Recants TestimonyA keywitness in C-Murder's homicide says the rapper wasn't the one who shot the gun.By Aron A.