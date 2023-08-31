Jay-Z & Team ROC To Defend Man In Court Who Was Wrongfully Arrested

Protests flared up in Wisconsin after authorities wrongfully and violently arrested the wrong man at an Applebee’s. Moreover, police investigated a hit-and-run and charged Jermelle English Jr. with disorderly conduct and resisting in July, beating him and pepper spraying him in front of his one-year-old child. Though officials know they didn’t get the true criminals, as they discovered the culprits in the restaurant’s bathroom shortly after, they still pressed charges against English. Furthermore, this brought this case to national attention, with many making their voices in support of justice heard. What’s more is that new reports suggest that none other than Jay-Z will try to set the record straight.

Moreover, Hov and his Team ROC organization reportedly moved to defend English in court. Specifically, they hired renowned lawyer Alex Spiro to represent the unjustly convicted man and his family in their legal battle. These reports came from TMZ Hip Hop, and they also suggest that Jay-Z’s team wants to dismiss all charges against English. Not only that, but apparently it’s also possible that the Kenosha Police Department faces a lawsuit from them as a result.

Jay-Z’s Team ROC To Assist In Outrage-Sparking Wisconsin Case

“The reckless arrest of Jermelle English Jr. and the careless endangerment of his infant child by the Kenosha Police Department is an absolute travesty,” Team ROC’s Managing Director Dania Diaz told the publication. “The Team ROC team is here to support Jermelle and his family through this traumatic experience, demand justice, and hold the Kenosha police officers accountable.” In addition, the Applebee’s in question’s manager might sue. This is because she claimed that higher-ups fired her for making the restaurant “look bad” when it wasn’t her fault at all.

Meanwhile, TMZ Hip Hop also reportedly spoke to Kenosha PD representative Leo Viola, who went into further detail from the police’s perspective. Apparently, officials continue to conduct an internal investigation into the department and this case. Viola clarified that they began the investigation without outside pressure, and that they plan to be as transparent as possible as they discover more. For the latest updates and more news on Jay-Z and Team ROC, check back in with HNHH.

