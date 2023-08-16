Jay-Z Helps New York Libraries Gain 14K In New Accounts

The recent spike in NYC library visitors can be attributed to Jay-Z. The Brooklyn Public Library and Roc Nation released 13 limited edition library cards inspired by Hov. Due to the fact that each card features artwork from his solo albums, the recent uptick makes sense. Nearly 14,000 people have already registered for the free library card, according to CNN.

The cards will be available on a rotating basis through August to New York residents only. The schedule is available on the BPL website. “The community’s enthusiastic response to this exhibition is a testament to Jay-Z’s immense impact,” Linda E. Johnson, President and CEO of the Brooklyn Public Library, told CNN.

The Limited Edition Cards Feature Artwork From Jay-Z’s Past Albums

Meanwhile, Jay-Z’s 40,000-square-foot “The Book of Hov” exhibition has been extended through October. The exhibition officially opened on July 14 with a star-studded premiere attended by Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and their daughter, Blue Ivy. It features “archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards,” and more. Jay-Z’s love for Brooklyn shouldn’t come as a surprise. The rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, grew up in the Marcy Housing projects. The public housing complex was located in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant, also known as “Bed Stuy.”

There were others who showed their love for the birthplace of Hip Hop as well. New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) released 80,000 MetroCards featuring LL Cool J, Pop Smoke, Rakim, and Cam’ron. In partnership with Universal Music, the initiative is part of its “Hip Hop At 50 – Honoring 50 Years of Hip Hop: A Legacy of Rhythm, Revolution, and Soul” campaign. “From standing on top of the Empire State Building to grabbing a slice at the corner pizza shop, NYC creates iconic moments that are recognized around the world,” Rakim said in a statement. “But it doesn’t get closer to real city life than swiping a metro card and standing clear of the closing doors. It’s an honor to be celebrating the 50th anniversary on the streets… and now below them… of the city where hip-hop was born.”

