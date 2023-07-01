“Book Of Hov” Jay-Z Exhibition Will Last Until October

According to Billboard, the new fan favorite “Book Of Hov” exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library will be sticking around. The exhibit opened earlier this month and had some pretty notable guests. Jay-Z himself was in attendance alongside Beyonce and Blue Ivy. Now interested fans have months to visit the free exhibit and look through pieces of the rapper’s legendary career. Even for those that can’t make it to Brooklyn, there are opportunities. The library’s website has an interactive addition to the exhibit that allows fans to scroll through all the available material online. It also features much of the information available at the in-person exhibit available for fans to digest online.

While many fans were thrilled about the new exhibit, one person who isn’t a big fan of it is Joe Budden. He said in a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast that he isn’t interested in the exhibit. Even as his co-hosts attempted to change his mind he stuck to his guns. He even claimed at one point that Jay-Z himself didn’t seem like he wanted to be there during the exhibits opening night.

Jay-Z Exhibit Isn’t Going Anywhere

Even though Jay-Z hasn’t released much music as of late, it hasn’t slowed down his accomplishments. Earlier this month he earned his 10th double platinum album. His 2009 album The Blueprint 3 officially hit the milestone making him the first rapper to achieve it. Drake and Eminem are the only other rappers to even approach the landmark achievement. That announcement came just a few days after the 10th anniversary of his 2013 effort Magna Carta… Holy Grail. His 12th album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 and scored a top 5 hit with Holy Grail featuring Justin Timberlake.

Jay-Z also scored himself an Emmy nomination earlier this month. He was nominated for directing this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show which notably starred Rihana. The previous year’s Halftime show also scored an Emmy nomination, which it would go on to win. Do you agree with Joe Budden’s take on the Brooklyn Public Library’s Jay-Z exhibit? Let us know in the comment section below.

