Jay-Z Earns His 10th Double-Platinum Album

Jay-Z is one of the biggest and best-selling rap artists of all time. The numbers have always backed up his success and even more numbers came in today. According to AllHipHop, his 2009 album The Blueprint 3 officially hit two million units sold and received its certification as a double platinum-album. The project marks Jay’s 10th double-platinum album, an extremely rare feat. He’s the first black male artist to achieve the feat and even more impressive, he’s the first rapper. Eminem has done it 8 times and Drake 7, but Jay is entirely in his own world now that he’s reached 10.

Jay-Z recently celebrated his success as both a musician and philanthropist at a number of events. During a recent “Book Of Hov” event he brought along Beyonce and the pair looked radiant together. Fans got a taste of their fits together when Bey shared a photo dump to her Instagram. That “Book Of HOV” event was a tribute to the rapper put on by his hometown public library in Brooklyn. The front face of the library was decorated with an elaborate collection of quotes from his various songs.

Jay-Z Reaches Another Milestone

In honor of #TheBookofHOV exhibit & in celebration of JAY-Z's unparalleled body of work, Brooklyn Public Library & @RocNation have created 13 limited-edition library cards for NY residents, each featuring art from an iconic JAY-Z album. Learn more at https://t.co/nKiL20Yzmy pic.twitter.com/SEUyRJRp9c — Brooklyn Public Library (@BKLYNlibrary) July 18, 2023

Jay-Z recently collected another Emmy nomination for himself. He scored the honor for directing Rihanna’s performance during this year’s Superbowl Halftime show. He has the chance to start an Emmy dynasty of sorts. The Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige halftime show in 2022 took home an Emmy during last years ceremony. It could be yet another accomplishment for one of the largest trophy cases in all of entertainment.

Jay-Z hasn’t released a new album since 2017. His project 4:44 was a massive hit with critics that saw Jay-Z addressing a number of personal matters that had been unfolding in the public eye. He followed it up the next year with a collaborative album alongside Beyonce. As The Carters, the dropped the album EVERYTHING IS LOVE which contained the hit song “APESH*T.” What do you think of Jay-Z’s newest musical accomplishment? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Jokes About Not Being Invited To JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch

[Via]