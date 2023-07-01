Jay-Z Earns His 10th Double-Platinum Album

Jay-Z earned a milestone that no other rapper has ever achieved.

BYLavender Alexandria
Jay-Z Earns His 10th Double-Platinum Album

Jay-Z is one of the biggest and best-selling rap artists of all time. The numbers have always backed up his success and even more numbers came in today. According to AllHipHop, his 2009 album The Blueprint 3 officially hit two million units sold and received its certification as a double platinum-album. The project marks Jay’s 10th double-platinum album, an extremely rare feat. He’s the first black male artist to achieve the feat and even more impressive, he’s the first rapper. Eminem has done it 8 times and Drake 7, but Jay is entirely in his own world now that he’s reached 10.

Jay-Z recently celebrated his success as both a musician and philanthropist at a number of events. During a recent “Book Of Hov” event he brought along Beyonce and the pair looked radiant together. Fans got a taste of their fits together when Bey shared a photo dump to her Instagram. That “Book Of HOV” event was a tribute to the rapper put on by his hometown public library in Brooklyn. The front face of the library was decorated with an elaborate collection of quotes from his various songs.

Jay-Z Reaches Another Milestone

Jay-Z recently collected another Emmy nomination for himself. He scored the honor for directing Rihanna’s performance during this year’s Superbowl Halftime show. He has the chance to start an Emmy dynasty of sorts. The Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige halftime show in 2022 took home an Emmy during last years ceremony. It could be yet another accomplishment for one of the largest trophy cases in all of entertainment.

Jay-Z hasn’t released a new album since 2017. His project 4:44 was a massive hit with critics that saw Jay-Z addressing a number of personal matters that had been unfolding in the public eye. He followed it up the next year with a collaborative album alongside Beyonce. As The Carters, the dropped the album EVERYTHING IS LOVE which contained the hit song “APESH*T.” What do you think of Jay-Z’s newest musical accomplishment? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Jokes About Not Being Invited To JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.