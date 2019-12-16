Wisconsin
- MusicJay-Z & Team ROC To Defend Man In Court Who Was Wrongfully ArrestedHov often uses his many platforms to fight for justice in widespread cases.ByGabriel Bras Nevares896 Views
- SongsRick Ross Joins Playboy Rated-R On Velvety "Same Number"Rated-R Playboy holds his own alongside Rick Ross on their smooth new collab, "Same Number."ByAron A.6.0K Views
- StreetwearIggy Azalea Shows Off Her Curves While Opening For Pitbull After Announcing Return To MusicThe Australian starlet announced earlier this weekend that she's going to stay on the road, touring with Pitbull into the fall.ByHayley Hynes23.0K Views
- CrimeWaukesha, Wisconsin Holiday Parade Crash Leaves 5 Dead & Over 40 Injured39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. has been taken into custody following the tragic incident.ByHayley Hynes1337 Views
- CrimeWisconsin Judge Rules Prosecutors Can't Call Men Killed By Kyle Rittenhouse "Victims" But Says "Looters" & "Rioters" Is OKA Wisconsin judge says the word "victim" is too "loaded" for this case.ByTaylor McCloud2.6K Views
- Politics2020 Election Winner May Only Be Revealed In A MonthLA Times reports that a recount is expected in Wisconsin, which could take a full month.ByAlex Zidel4.5K Views
- PoliticsJudge Rejects Kanye West's Appeal To Appear On Wisconsin BallotA judge denied Kanye West's appeal to appear on the Wisconsin ballot.ByCole Blake1016 Views
- PoliticsJacob Blake Pleads Not Guilty To Previous ChargesJacob Blake entered the not guilty plea during a virtual court hearing.ByAlexander Cole1.7K Views
- PoliticsFather Of Jacob Blake Reveals His Son Is Handcuffed To Hospital BedJacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down but is still being cuffed to his bed.ByAlexander Cole5.5K Views
- CrimeJacob Blake Shooting: Officials ID Rusten Sheskey As Cop Who Shot BlakeAuthorities reveal the identity of the Wisconsin cop who shot Jacob Blake. ByAron A.2.8K Views
- PoliticsJacob Blake Protests In Kenosha, Wisconsin Leave 2 DeadTwo people are dead following a shooting at a protest for Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.ByAlex Zidel2.2K Views
- Crime50 Cent Calls Jacob Blake's Shooting "Attempted Murder"50 Cent reposts a report about Jacob Blake's shooting by Kenosha, Wisconsin police, referring to it as an "attempted murder."ByAlex Zidel2.9K Views
- CrimeJacob Blake's Father Confirms He Is Paralyzed From Waist Down After Police ShootingJacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is paralyzed from his waist down, says his father.ByAlex Zidel4.8K Views
- CrimeJacob Blake's Condition Updated By His FatherJacob Blake, the 29-year-old unarmed Black man that was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police, is out of surgery and in stable condition.ByAlex Zidel7.5K Views
- CrimeWisconsin Police Shoot Jacob Blake In Front Of His Kids, Cardi B & 50 Cent ReactJacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot seven times by police in front of his kids as he entered his car.ByAlex Zidel29.8K Views
- PoliticsKanye West Accuses Democratic Party Of Spying On His Campaign: ReportA complaint was filed against West in Wisconsin after someone made claims that his many of his required signatures were invalid.ByErika Marie2.3K Views
- CrimeWisconsin Woman Set On Fire By Men Yelling Racial Slurs In Possible Hate CrimeThe Wisconsin police are currently investigating a possible hate crime in which a biracial woman was set on fire by a group of men yelling racial slurs.ByLynn S.4.6K Views
- RandomWisconsin Teacher Admits To Repeatedly Taking Dumps In Public ParksJeffrey S. Churchwell has interesting ways of spending his downtime.ByAron A.2.4K Views
- FoodWisconsin Woman Calls Cops On KFC For Wrong Sandwich Order: ReportTalk about going over board.ByKevin Goddard1.7K Views