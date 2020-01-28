team roc
- MusicJay-Z's Team Roc Doubles Down On Calls For Kansas City Police TransparencyJay-Z is continuing his fight for social justice.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJay-Z & Team ROC To Defend Man In Court Who Was Wrongfully ArrestedHov often uses his many platforms to fight for justice in widespread cases.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVJay-Z & Yo Gotti Star In Heartbreaking "Exposing Parchman" TrailerThe documentary will explore the corruption at Mississippi's Parchman Penitentiary. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJay-Z & Yo Gotti Drop Lawsuit Against Mississippi PrisonAfter the prison made upgrades, Team Roc dropped its lawsuits filed on behalf of 200 inmates.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKansas Police Officer Arrested After Advocacy From Jay-Z's Team RocThe arrest of a former Kansas police officer who has been accused of sexual assault is being celebrated by Team Roc.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTeam ROC Announces United Justice Coalition Summer SummitJAY-Z's Team ROC has announced a few details about the upcoming United Justice Coalition social justice summit this summer. By Brianna Lawson
- PoliticsJAY-Z, Yo Gotti, And Team ROC Push The DOJ To Investigate Prison For Inhumane ConditionsAfter securing legal representation for inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, JAY-Z, Yo Gotti, and Team ROC have pushed the DOJ to investigate the prison for inhumane conditions. By Brianna Lawson
- PoliticsTeam Roc Intensifies Its Pressure On The Kansas City Police In New Open LetterTeam Roc released a new open letter addressing the Department of Justice's blatant silence on the Kansas City Kansas Police Department's misconduct.By Brianna Lawson
- PoliticsJAY-Z Calls Out Feds For Denying Inmate Release Over Leftover MealJAY-Z and Team Roc are calling out federal prosecutors for denying Valon Vailes' release after he attempted to sneak leftover chicken into his cell.By Brianna Lawson
- PoliticsRoc Nation's Team Roc Raises $1 Million To Investigate Wrongful Convictions In KansasThe "Blueprint" rapper helped raise a million dollars for a Kansas-based Innocence Project.By Taylor McCloud
- PoliticsJay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Kansas City Police Over Alleged Misconduct Cover-UpJay-Z is suing the Kansas City Police Department for allegedly covering up misconduct.By Cole Blake
- CrimeYo Gotti & Team ROC Partner To Cover Funeral & Autopsy Costs For Parchman InmateYo Gotti and Team ROC are covering the funeral and autopsy expenses for Chadarion Henderson.By Cole Blake
- CrimeJay-Z, Roc Nation Demand Action In Ahmaud Arbery's CaseIn the wake of Gregory and Travis McMichaels, Jay-Z and Roc Nation artists demand a fair but speedy trial in Ahmaud Arbery's murder case.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureYo Gotti & Team ROC Hit Mississippi DOC For Plan To Fight CoronavirusTeam ROC is doubling down on their efforts to get the Mississippi Department of Corrections to fix many inhumane and unhealthy conditions within the system, especially now that coronavirus has become a pandemic.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicJay-Z & Yo Gotti File Lawsuits For 152 Inmates Against Mississippi DOCJay-Z and Yo Gotti filed a second civil lawsuit via their Team ROC prison reform initiative against the Mississippi Department of Corrections on behalf of 152 inmates.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicYo Gotti Now Has His Own Day In St. LouisMany are confused as to why Memphis, Tennessee native Yo Gotti just got a day named after him in the city of St. Louis, Missouri.By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsYo Gotti Demands Feds Intervene After Roc Nation Leaks Mississippi Prison VideoTeam Roc and Yo Gotti are fighting for better conditions for inmates in a Mississippi prison.By Aron A.