During the 2020 quarantine, many activists shifted their attention to the prison system. At the time, Jay-Z’s social justice initiative Team Roc issued several federal lawsuits against the Mississippi State Penitentiary system in Parchman. Inmates complained of inhumane conditions that were shared online. NBC News reported information about “deprivation of medical care,” but that wasn’t all. Rat feces, cockroaches, and bird excrement were reportedly in the food being served.

The lawsuits were reportedly filed “on behalf of over 200” inmates. In an update, Jay and Gotti dropped their suits after the prisons received upgrades in the years that followed.

These upgrades include stainless steel showers, working ambulances, and functioning air conditioning and plumbing systems. Additionally, there will be recreational areas available, mold was removed, and access to updated kitchen areas was improved. However, if things go back to how they were, Team Roc could refile.

“We are pleased with the changes made to date and the improvements in the day to day lives of the guys’ inside,” said attorney Jordan Siev, who works with Team Roc. “But we’re also cognizant of the fact that Parchman has had a long history of lawsuits, improvements and then backsliding conditions.”

“We’re pleased that improvements have been made inside, but we’re also not going to take our foot off the gas.”

Yo Gotti also released a statement, saying he is glad changes have been made. However, he believes this speaks to a larger issue.

“We’re pleased that Parchman has started to address the cruel and inhumane prison conditions after the Department of Justice’s investigation, but we aren’t satisfied with short-term improvements,” he said.

“The Mississippi Department of Corrections has neglected these torturous living conditions for decades, so we will continue to hold them accountable and ensure they commit to creating long-lasting change that safely protects their incarcerated population.”

Meanwhile, the State Department of Corrections legal department promised to continue efforts to maintain these upgrades.

“We have and will continue to make diligent efforts to improve the quality of life for all individuals in the custody of the MDOC and provide them with opportunities to successfully return to their communities. That is our ongoing commitment.”

