Jay-Z’s Team Roc Doubles Down On Calls For Kansas City Police Transparency

Jay-Z is continuing his fight for social justice.

BYLavender Alexandria
Jay-Z's Team Roc has teamed up with the Midwest Innocence Project to fight for criminal justice reform and they have one specific target. That's the Kansas City, Kansas police department often shortened as KCKPD. After public callouts from advocates for transparency from the KCKPD following numerous high-profile controversial incidents, Midwest Innocence Project is now taking a more technical approach filing some new paperwork.

According to AllHipHop, they've filed a request under the Kansas Open Records Act to try and access numerous internal documents from the department. Included in their request are complaints filed against the police department as well the resulting internal investigations and disciplinary actions. They're also requesting the results of an FBI investigation into the police department. That comes in line with Team Roc's request last year that the Department Of Justice open up an investigation into the department.

Jay-Z Once Again Making Push For Social Justice

Last year, the FBI arrested a former detective from the police department. He was booked on charges related to abuse of power and sex trafficking of underage girls. They also investigated the former police chief of the department Terry Ziegler. Calls from groups like Team Roc and the Midwest Innocence Project have claimed that the corruption and mismanagement of the department goes even deeper than what was already investigated.

Last week, Jay-Z made the headlines when his full interview with Gayle King finally aired. After teaser clips had been circulating, the entire three hour interview aired on TV last Tuesday. After it aired, N.O.R.E said that he wished Jay did the interview with him, Talib Kweli, or Joe Budden. It's unclear what his exact issues with the interview itself were. In the interview, he also hilariously told a story where one of his teachers was stunned by his reading abilities. What do you think of Team Roc's new push for transparency in the controversial KCKPD? Let us know in the comment section below.

