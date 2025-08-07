JAY-Z’s Team ROC Seeks Justice For Victims Of Police Brutality In New Legal Brief

BY Cole Blake 139 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Semifinal-Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid C.F.
[Subscription Customers Only] Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images
JAY-Z's Team Roc operates within the social justice division within the greater brand of the entertainment company, Roc Nation.

JAY-Z’s Team ROC has filed a legal amicus brief to challenge the dismissal of a lawsuit filed against the government of Kansas City, Kansas. Five women brought forward the original civil rights lawsuit, alleging they were victims of assault and extortion by late KCKPD police officer Roger Golubski and multiple other law enforcement defendants.

“In 2023, these women filed a lawsuit against the KCKPD and KCK government for creating an environment that enabled police officers like Golubski to stalk, assault, beat, rape, harass, frame, and threaten Black citizens,” Team ROC wrote in a statement caught by Complex.

In dismissing the lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse argued that the two-year statute of limitations had passed. In the amicus brief, Team ROC claimed that the woman waited until Golubski's passing out of fear of retribution.

“In the amicus brief, Team ROC and fellow advocates argue that the clock on the statute of limitations did not start to run until after Golubski’s death, as while he was alive, the victims were justifiably afraid to come forward to report the abuse due to Golubski’s decades-long stronghold on the greater KCK community,” Team ROC wrote. “If this appellate court agrees with the victims’ view on the timeliness of the filing of these types of suits, this would set a major precedent for similar cases nationwide, leading to increased accountability and visibility surrounding systematic abuse.”

Read More: Jay-Z's Roc Nation Addresses "Horrific" NYC Shooting In New Statement

JAY-Z Social Justice
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Team ROC wrote the brief partnership with Angela T Rye, Esq., Principal/CEO, IMPACT Strategies; Barry Scheck, Co-Founder & Special Counsel, Innocence Project and Professor of Law, Cardozo School of Law; Justice Strikeforce; Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence; Midwest Innocence Project; MORE2; Terence Crutcher Foundation; The Gathering for Justice; and Until Freedom.

"This isn’t just about one corrupt officer or department —it’s about protecting communities across the country from institutional misconduct by state officials,” Team ROC Managing Director Dania Diaz further said. “Setting the right example in places like Kansas City, Kansas —where community members have been subject to decades of harm— is critical to ensure that government officials are being transparent and will be called to answer for their conduct if they violate the law.”

Read More: JAY-Z Takes Legal Action Against Kansas City Police Amid Alleged "Abuse And Misconduct" Investigation

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show Relationships Jay-Z & Beyonce Go On First Public Outing Since Hov's Sexual Assault Lawsuit's Dismissal 3.9K
Kendrick Lamar Jay-Z Beyonce Emmys Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Beyonce & More Among 2025 Emmy Nominees 990
Jay Z Beyonce Timothee Chalamet Keke Palmer Oscars Afterparty Hip Hop News Pop Culture Jay-Z & Beyonce Host Timothée Chalamet, Keke Palmer & More Stars For Oscars Afterparty 1166
NBA: Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets Music Tony Buzbee Rips Jay-Z's Legal Strategy Apart After Hov's Motion To Dismiss Sexual Assault Suit 3.5K
Comments 0